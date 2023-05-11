VTA submits suggestions to DCM Central Railway

Nagpur: A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president Shrawan Kumar Malu met Ashutosh Shrivastava – Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Central Railways Nagpur, held detailed discussion on various issues and also submitted a memorandum.

Shrawan Kumar Malu appreciated the constant upgradation and other public ease activities carried by Central Railways from time to time for the convenience of the passengers and general public at large. However we have received a few grievances from the public like there is no designated parking space for the two wheelers at the main West side gate of Nagpur Railway Station. This makes such two wheeler persons to ride their vehicles to the east side i.e. Santra Market side and park. Considerable time and energy is wasted which can surely be avoided if some space is provided to such two wheeler citizens. Likewise with some relief from high temperatures in April we haven’t installed mist sprayers on main platforms of the station. They may please be installed on priority as May month will definitely spill fire with expected temperature surpassing 45 degree Celsius very soon.

Tejinder Singh Renu, secretary of VTA submitted that many times it is experienced that trains originating from Nagpur are starting from different – different platforms; this causes the travellers to run for platform change. Admittedly sometimes such change is unavoidable, but it should be made sure that such trains start from a dedicated platform for traveller convenience. Similarly Train status is an amazing facility as it is of extreme help for the travellers and drop n pickup citizens. But if these display systems are not matching the real time train status then such a facility instead of becoming a benefit turns out to be a curse. Many times this display system doesn’t match the real time train position, which means the person responsible is not taking appropriate care or the system is not truly synchronized by the train live status app. Small upgrades can make this display system minute to minute accurate. With every such facility upgrading, high time we take this also to the next level.

Ashutosh Shrivastava – Sr. DCM Central Railways appreciated the issues raised by VTA and assured that all required efforts will be taken in this regard. He also apprised the VTA members that the modification process of Nagpur Railway Station has already started and it might cause some inconvenience to the travellers and citizens, but we’ll surely have a world class infrastructure.

Also present in the VTA delegation were Hemant Trivedi – vice president, Amarjeet Singh Chawla and Rajesh Kanungo – joint secretaries.

