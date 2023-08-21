VTA submits memorandum on pending projects to NMC Commissioner

Nagpur: A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president Shrawan Kumar Malu welcomed newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari, IAS and held discussion on pending projects of Nagpur city; VTA also submitted a memorandum featuring such pending projects.

Shrawan Kumar Malu said, the prestigious project of 200 ft tall national flag at Kasturchand Park ground was inaugurated in October 2016, unfortunately didn’t get completed till date. Similar heighted National Flags are installed with pride in practically all major cities of the country, but the Zero Mile City couldn’t complete the task for the reasons best known to the Administration. Likewise beautification of Gandhi Sagar was initiated in August 2021 and since it’s a city lake, it is bordered by roads on four sides having commercial establishments, including a Girl’s School. The delay is causing inconvenience to the citizens and this project needs to be completed on priority.

Tejinder Singh Renu – secretary of VTA highlighted the delay in completion of RoB replacing old Itarsi Puliya connecting Jaripatka and Byramji Town, both very key residential and commercial areas situated in North and North-West Nagpur. This bridge (Puliya) being old needed a new RoB which was inaugurated for construction in 2019 and is still under construction. Similarly, the bridge construction on Nag River connecting Ramdaspeth and Maharajbagh Zoo at Ramdaspeth got damaged and replacement with a new bridge started a few months back; this bridge again connects an important link between Ramdaspeth and Maharajbagh Zoo in the City; both these projects needs to be completed ASAP.

NMC Commissioner Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari appreciated the initiative of VTA for bringing such projects to his knowledge. He said that he’ll check with the status from his officers and take appropriate steps. He also said his office is open for such suggestions and issues in public interest. Also present in the VTA delegation were Vice President Hemant Trivedi, Joint Secretaries Amarjeet Singh Chawla and Rajesh Kanungo.

