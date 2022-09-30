VTA requests NHAI for early completion 0f Pardi project

Nagpur: A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president Shrawankumar Malu met Ashish Asati – Chief General Manager (Tech) & Regional Officer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Nagpur over early completion of Pardi Flyover project, requesting MS mesh/grill on flyover parapet for safety, urgent repair of service roads on Amravati Road and plight of Surya Nagar & surrounding residents on being literally disconnected due to work-in-progress on three main railway crossings simultaneously.

Shrawankumar Malu – president VTA highly appreciated the various projects being carried by NHAI under able guidance of our Union Minister Nitin Gadkari which will soon change the entire face of Nagpur to a modern, smart, well-connected City of the Country. However, requested for early completion of Pardi Project which was initiated in August 2014 and this 6 km stretch of flyovers was to be completed by June 2022; however if inspect the present work-in-progress, it seems that it will still take 2-3 years to get completed. With frequent rains the service lanes are really bad and the citizens of east Nagpur are facing extreme difficulty and with 7 monsoons the side roads get literally un-drivable. Surya Nagar and adjacent residents are literally cut off due to three projects in progress simultaneously.

