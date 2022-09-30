VTA requests NHAI for early completion 0f Pardi project

Nagpur: A delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president Shrawankumar Malu met Ashish Asati – Chief General Manager (Tech) & Regional Officer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Nagpur over early completion of Pardi Flyover project, requesting MS mesh/grill on flyover parapet for safety, urgent repair of service roads on Amravati Road and plight of Surya Nagar & surrounding residents on being literally disconnected due to work-in-progress on three main railway crossings simultaneously.
Shrawankumar Malu – president VTA highly appreciated the various projects being carried by NHAI under able guidance of our Union Minister Nitin Gadkari which will soon change the entire face of Nagpur to a modern, smart, well-connected City of the Country. However, requested for early completion of Pardi Project which was initiated in August 2014 and this 6 km stretch of flyovers was to be completed by June 2022; however if inspect the present work-in-progress, it seems that it will still take 2-3 years to get completed. With frequent rains the service lanes are really bad and the citizens of east Nagpur are facing extreme difficulty and with 7 monsoons the side roads get literally un-drivable. Surya Nagar and adjacent residents are literally cut off due to three projects in progress simultaneously.
Tejinder Singh Renu – Secretary of VTA highlighted a few unfortunate accidents on city flyovers due to rash driving and amongst them are a few flyovers constructed by NHAI. If the same are still under NHAI maintenance and not handed over to the Civil Authorities, VTA requests NHAI to fix MS frame mesh/grill so that the parapet wall height gets increased as in each of these accidents, it has been seen that the individuals flew over parapet wall and fell on ground below and died. We need to take appropriate steps to save precious lives.
Hemant Trivedi – vice president of VTA expressed gratitude for another much required flyover on Amravati Road, and said that VTA wholeheartedly support this flyover; however the existing Amravati road including service road, especially between University Square (Futala) to Wadi Octroi Naka needs immediate carpeting.
Appreciating the activities of VTA, the NHAI CGM Ashish Asati assured VTA that the service roads of Pardi Project will be repaired within 2-3 days; he also assured that the complete project is expected to be completed within 6 months. He also assured to look into the suggestion of MS frame and mesh on NHAI flyover parapet walls.
Also present in the VTA delegation were Amarjeet Singh Chawla and Rajesh Kanungo – joint secretaries and executive body member Pratish Gujarathi.