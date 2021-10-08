VTA fetes SIC Rahul Pande

Nagpur : delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by its president Shrawan Kumar Malu greeted Rahul Pande, the newly appointed State Information Commissioner, Nagpur Division.

Shrawan Kumar Malu said, Nagpur Division Office of State Information Commissioner is fortunate to have such a learned person who has extremely good knowledge of law including strong knowledge in regards to the pulse of the people.

State Information Commissioner Rahul Pande assured true justice to this important chair.

Also present from VTA were Tejinder Singh Renu – secretary, Hemant Trivedi – vice president & Amarjeet Singh Chawla – joint secretary.