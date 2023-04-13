VSSS celebrates Sindhi Dal Pakwan day in Nagpur

Nagpur: Vishwa Sindhi Sewa Sangam (VSSS) recently celebrated Sindhi Dal Pakwan, a traditional Sindhi dish, with great fervor and enthusiasm. The celebration was held in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and was attended by several prominent members of the Sindhi community.

The event was graced by the presence of Shilpa Tallreja, Parvati Gwalani, and Sunil Jagyasi, who served as the project directors for the celebration. The event was also attended by several other prominent members of the community, including Adv Meera Bhambhwani, the National Vice President W/W, Suresh Jagyasi, the National Advisor, Kanchan Jagyasi, the National Vice President, and Bhavika Bachani, the General Secretary of Maharashtra State Zone 2.

Advertisement

The celebration was a grand success, and the attendees enjoyed the delicious Sindhi Dal Pakwan, which was prepared and served with great care and attention to detail. The event was also an opportunity for the members of the community to come together and strengthen their bonds of friendship and solidarity.

The event was organized by the Nagpur District President, Mahesh Gwalani, and the Nagpur District General Secretary, Sunil Jagyasi. Other notable attendees included Parvati Gwalani, Kanchan Bhojwani, Jyoti Bhojwani, Kashish Sachani, Palak Kewalramani, Sunita Bajaj, Manjju Panjwani, Sunila Dewani, and Kiran Jiwnani.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, VSSS Vidarbha President Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani has also extended her best wishes to community on this occasion.

Overall, the celebration was a great success and served as a testament to the strong sense of community and camaraderie among the Sindhi people.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement