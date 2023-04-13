Drawing Contest for students held at Mahatma Gandhi English Medium High School, Wanadongri

Nagpur: Mahatma Gandhi English Medium High School, Wanadongri, run by Shri Vidyarthi Sudhar Sangh, organised a Drawing Contest for students of the Taluka at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Mahajanwadi.

The School Head Master Dharmendra Parshionikar presided while Sudhakar Ghodmare, Manager of Fulmata Hanuman Mandir Panch Committee, was the chief guest. Social worker Pankaj Nandanwar, School Supervisor Deepali Kothe and the Supervisor of the Drawing Contest Deepika Natke were also present on the occasion.

The Drawing Contest was held to encourage talent in the kid children. With beautiful drawings, the students won the hearts of parents and the attendees as well. The contest was held in the age group of 3-5 years and the age group of 6-8 years. In the age group 3-5, Falguni Bagewar won the first prize while the second prize was bagged by Kanak Dalal. Similarly, Rihansh Kanhere and Pratham Mahajan won the first and second prize respectively in the age group 6-8. Consolation prize was given to Divyani Gabhne. The event was conducted by Ramchandra Vani.

Shubham Chaudhary, Reshakiran Athawale,Najuka Maiskar, Savita Patil, Anita Chaudhary, Shruti Nandeshwar, Madhuri Tajne, Ruchi Pande, Kavita Uike, Veena Khangar, Amol Kolhe worked hard and cooperated in organising the event.

