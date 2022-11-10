VRAS activists to protest in front of Gadkari, Tumane’s office tomorrow

Formation of separate Vidarbha state, resignation of parliamentarians among demands

Nagpur: VRAS activists will protest in front of the offices of parliamentarians Nitin Gadkari and Krupal Tumane tomorrow to demand their resignation and the formation of a separate Vidarbha state. For 117 years continuous agitations have been taking place seeking the formation of an independent state of Vidarbha. But the political parties use the burning demands of the citizens of Vidarbha as per their convenience especially during the elections. Thereafter they abandon their priorities associated with this region and its people. Since the joining of Vidarbha in Maharashtra state, there has been great injustice going on in Vidarbha.

Vidarbha’s fertile land, water, minerals and mining projects, electricity generation projects have only been used to cater to the interests of the political leadership which generally preferred the development of the western portion of the state. Despite all the favourable things available for the region’s development, the people here are suffering many hardships.

Irrigation backlog, farmer suicides, pollution, unemployment, naxalism, child mortality, absconding youth, and youth committing suicide due to frustration due to lack of employment opportunities are among the problems commonly encountered here. But Vidarbha did not get anything proportionate under its share as per the Nagpur agreement. This is very unfortunate indeed. In all the districts of Vidarbha, agitations are being continuously conducted by the Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti seeking the formation of an independent Vidarbha state.

As a part of the agitation, all ten MPs should publicly explain their and their party’s stand regarding the formation of a separate Vidarbha state. Thousands of letters were sent to MP Nitin Gadkari on behalf of VRAS Nagpur city by mail, post and by the activists themselves in his office, also over 500 letters were sent to Ramtek Lok Sabha MP Kripal Tumane on behalf of Nagpur Rural VRAS activists.

VRAS activists shall demand their resignation for not using their political clout to raise the issue in the Parliament and for being unable to provide justice to the citizens of the region. Tomorrow, VRAS activists will march to Gadkari’s office near Orange City Hospital, from Chhatrapati Chowk at 12 noon, and to MP Tumane’s office from Bhandeplot Chowk at 2 pm and demand their resignation.

East Vidarbha president Arun Kedar and Vidarbha region youth wing president Mukesh Masurkar will lead the protest demanding the resignation of both parliamentarians. Senior VRAS leader Dr. Srinivas Khandewale, core committee’s Prabir Kumar Chakraborty, Vishnu Ashtikar, Dr. GS Khwaja, Suyog Nildawar, Prof. Prabhakar Kondbattunwar, Tatyasaheb Matte, Anil Bobde, Bhushan Raut, Ashok Patil, Kishore Kamune, Jitendra Sarode, Shweta Sirskar, Nagpur Division Mahila Aghadi President Rekha Nimje, Sunita Yerne, Nagpur District Women’s Front President Sudha Pawade, General Secretary Pradeep Ubale Patil, District Vice President Gulabrao Dhande, Arvind Bhosle, Jyoti Khandekar, East Nagpur President Sanjay Mule, Jai Vidarbha Party’s Om Prakash Sahu, Shoaib Raipurwala, Subhedar Gunwant Somkuwar, Ganesh Sharma, Naresh Nimje, Prashant Jaykumar, Rajendra Satai, Shyam Lute, Vasant Kumar Chaurasia, Santosh Khode, Virendra Ingle, Dilip Sutone, Vasantrao Vaidya, Lalit Pawar, Prashant Mule, Vijay Maundekar, Shobha Yevle, Sangita Ambare, Parag Vaira and many other office bearers, activists and heads of different Pro Vidarbha organisations will be present on the occasion. VRAS Nagpur district has appealed to citizens to participate in this agitation in large numbers.

