Podar School students, teachers visit NMC’s Bajirao Sakhre e-Library

Nagpur: Today on November 11, more than 175 students and teachers from Podar International School, Godhani, Nagpur visited Bajirao Sakhre e-Library, Awalebabu Chowk, Lakshikbagh, run by Nagpur Municipal Corporation. During the visit, information was given about how public libraries and study rooms are useful for children, students and citizens.

On this occasion, the importance of reading books was emphasized and how the intellectual capacity can be increased by getting information on various subjects and the importance of the library and study room was explained to make the students a smart citizen in their academic and competitive life.

When students and teachers asked about the library building, they were informed that with the efforts of MLA Nitin Raut, the construction of the library was done through Nagpur Improvement Trust and this building was handed over to the NMC in 2019. Also, it was said that a 70 KW solar generator unit was installed on the roof of the building when he was the Guardian Minister, so there has been a huge saving in the annual electricity costs of the library and the civic body.

All the students and teachers were overwhelmed by seeing the magnificent building of Bajirao Sakhre e-Library. Information was given about all the sections of the library like study room, computer and cubicles room, seminar/workshop hall, internet facility provided. It was said that many students have got government jobs after passing the competitive examinations.

It was informed that the students got admission by preparing for the entrance exam for higher education after completing 10th, 12th and graduation. On this occasion, the student Harish Borkar, who was selected as Gazette Officer, was felicitated. Emphasis was placed on the need for a separate library and study room for children.

The NMC Education Officer Rajendra Pusekar thanked Principal of Podar International School Dr Mini Deshmukh and Vice Principal Anil Chhadi for facilitating the visit of the students and teachers to the library.

