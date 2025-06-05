VPTL 2025 Begins with a Thriller as Pagariya Strikers Edge Past Nagpur Titans by 3 Wickets

Advertisement



Nagpur: The inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League (VPTL) kicked off in dramatic fashion as Pagariya Strikers (PAS) pulled off a last-over win against Nagpur Titans (NAH) in the opening match at the VCA Stadium, Jamtha. Chasing a modest target of 123, the Strikers held their nerve to win by 3 wickets, finishing at 123/7 in 17.1 overs.

This thrilling encounter set the perfect tone for what promises to be an electrifying season of domestic T20 action in Vidarbha.

Match Summary:

Nagpur Titans: 122/8 (20 overs)

Pagariya Strikers: 123/7 (17.1 overs)

Result: Pagariya Strikers won by 3 wickets

Strikers Strike Early

Opting to bowl first, Pagariya Strikers’ bowlers put up a disciplined show, restricting the Titans to a modest 122 in their full quota of 20 overs. The Titans, despite boasting star players like Shubham Dubey and Akshay Wadkar, struggled to find momentum against a tight bowling unit.

In the chase, Pagariya Strikers got off to a confident start but lost wickets at crucial junctures. A composed middle-order effort and a nerveless finish saw them reach the target in 17.1 overs, with 3 wickets to spare — delivering the first upset of the season.

Early Upset Shakes Predictions

The Titans were one of the early favorites going into the tournament, led by seasoned campaigner Akshay Wadkar and powered by the likes of IPL star Shubham Dubey. However, the Strikers — previously considered underdogs — have now thrown the competition wide open.

This result is a clear reminder that in T20 cricket, reputation holds little ground and momentum is everything.

Top Contenders Still in the Spotlight

While Neco Master Blaster, led by Jitesh Sharma, and Orange Tigers, with Darshan Nalkande and Akshay Karnewar, remain strong contenders, today’s result proves no team can be underestimated.

Players to Watch

Jitesh Sharma (Neco Master Blaster) – IPL performer, dynamic captain.

– IPL performer, dynamic captain. Darshan Nalkande (Orange Tigers) – Promising fast bowler with national experience.

– Promising fast bowler with national experience. Atharva Taide (Bharat Rangers) – Explosive top-order batter.

– Explosive top-order batter. Key Strikers Finishers – Today’s match-winners who kept their cool under pressure.

Where to Watch

All matches will be televised on a national sports channel and streamed online via a leading OTT platform, making VPTL 2025 accessible across the country.

The Road Ahead

With the Pagariya Strikers now topping the table and the Titans looking to bounce back, all eyes turn to upcoming fixtures. Will the big names redeem themselves, or will more upsets define the first season of VPTL?

