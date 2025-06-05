“Love, lust, lies, and blackmail” — Serial conman Kalpesh Kakkad nabbed in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a chilling case that exposes the dark underbelly of social media romance, the Nagpur police have arrested a 42-year-old man who allegedly lured multiple women with false promises of love, marriage, and financial gains — only to sexually assault, extort, and blackmail them.

The accused, Kalpesh Shashikant Kakkad, a resident of Kandivali in Mumbai, was taken into custody by the Nagpur’s Jaripatka Police following a Zero FIR initiated by the Pune Crime Branch. His trail of deceit reportedly spans across multiple states, including Maharashtra and Telangana.

The Modus Operandi: Love trap to financial ruin

It all began with a Facebook friend request. One such victim, a 47-year-old woman from Nagpur’s Jaripatka area, was charmed by Kalpesh’s smooth-talking demeanour. What started as online conversations soon turned into a relationship that progressed to an engagement (Sakharpuda).

But in January 2024, Kalpesh visited her home and allegedly spiked her drink with sedatives before raping her. He then exploited her trust by promising high returns through stock market investments, swindling Rs 12 lakh from her and her brother.

When the victim demanded accountability, Kalpesh reportedly turned violent — using explicit photos and videos saved on his phone to blackmail her and delay the marriage indefinitely.

Crimes across states

Kalpesh has been booked under several serious sections of the Indian Penal Code including 376 (rape), 376(2)(N) (repeated rape), 328 (administering intoxicants), and 420 (cheating).

While Nagpur police have obtained a three-day police custody remand for interrogation, Hyderabad Police are also preparing to take custody of the accused in connection with similar complaints.

Multiple victims, disturbing digital evidence

In a shocking revelation, investigators have recovered multiple obscene photos and videos of different women from Kalpesh’s mobile phone, raising suspicions of more victims yet to come forward.

The case, now under intense scrutiny, could snowball into a national-level investigation as cybercrime and women’s safety experts urge more victims to speak up.

The bigger question: How many more like Kalpesh Kakkad?

Kalpesh’s arrest has once again raised alarms about predators hiding in plain sight on social media platforms. With the potential of more survivors coming forward, the case is likely to set a precedent in cross-state digital and sexual crime investigations.

