Voting to be Held at 4,631 Booths for 12 Assembly Seats in Nagpur District!

Nagpur: Campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections will end at 6 PM on Monday, with the model code of conduct coming into force. District Collector and Election Officer Vipin Itankar has urged political parties and candidates to strictly adhere to the rules. Any violations will result in legal action, he warned.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Planning Bhavan, the Collector stated that preparations for the election are nearly complete. The administration has worked diligently since the announcement of the elections. Special teams deployed to curb any form of inducement are operating with increased vigilance.

The Collector further mentioned that voting for 12 assembly seats in the district will take place at **4,631 booths**, with polling parties reaching their respective booths starting November 19. Booths under Nagpur Municipal Corporation will also be monitored via videography.

Additionally, no star campaigners will be allowed near polling stations once campaigning ends. Presence at polling stations will lead to legal action, the Collector emphasized. During the election process, SST teams have seized gold, silver, and cash worth approximately ₹39.60 crores, along with 3.5 lakh liters of liquor.

The District Election Officer also called on the citizens of Nagpur to participate enthusiastically in the voting process.