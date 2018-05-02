Voting begins in phase 2 of Bihar polls

Bihar: Polling got underway in 94 constituencies of Bihar assembly on Tuesday morning in the second phase of elections which will decide the electoral fate of RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and more than 1,450 other candidates.

The poll opened at 7 am but the time for its conclusion has been extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise in the last hour.

Polling will, however, conclude early in naxal-hit areas.

Voting is simultaneously taking place for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat by-poll, which was necessitated by the death of sitting JD-U lawmaker Baidyanath Mahto.

Besides Tejashwi, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and four state ministers are also in the fray in this phase, which also features one transgender candidate, fielded by the LJP.

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha is also contesting the poll in this phase.

Of the 2.85 crore voters, 1.50 crore are male, 1.35 crore female and 980 transgender, according to Election Commission data.

A total of 1,463 candidates — 1316 male, 146 female and one transgender — are trying their luck.

The RJD has fielded 56 candidates, LJP 52, BJP 46, JD-U 43, RLSP 36 and the Congress 24.