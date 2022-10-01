Voter registration for Nagpur Division Teachers’ Constituency from Oct 1

Nagpur Today

A notice regarding voters’ registration will be issued on October 15 and again on October 25. By November 7, voters can present claim and objections. The work of preparing hand-written matter and printing of draft list of voters will be completed by November 19. Draft voters’ list will be published by November 23. The competent authority will accept the claims and objections on the draft voters’ list between November 23 and December 9. Final list of voters will be declared by December 30.

Voters’ eligibility

A voter must be an Indian citizen and resident of Nagpur Teachers’ Constituency. Only one teacher who has served as a teacher continuously or in phases during a period of six years from November 1 2016 to November 1, 2022 in the educational institutions of Secondary and above at Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli. Districts of Nagpur division are eligible voters. It will be necessary to attach a certificate from the Head of the Educational Institution in the prescribed format in respect of the academic work done along with the application. Along with this, it is mandatory for everyone to fill the Election Commission Form 19. A new voter list is prepared in every election for teachers’ constituencies. For this it is necessary to apply afresh every time. Only a registered voter is entitled to vote.

Within the six years immediately before the qualifying date (November 1, 2022) for a total period of at least three years, a voter should have been engaged in teaching in any of the educational institutions specified under Clause (b) of sub-section (3) of Section 27 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 by the State Government concerned as educational institutions within the State not lower in standard than that of a secondary school. Part-time teacher can’t be treated as a voter for the elections.

