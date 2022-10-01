Grand opening of VIALEW Udyojika Swawlamban Mela

Nagpur Today

Chief Guest Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur Division inaugurated the exhibition with lighting up of traditional lamp and in her speech said as flag bearers of entrepreneurship and industrialisation, we can’t afford to ignore this dire condition. We must work hand-in-hand with the authorities to create policies that improve accessibility to education, child care, and flexible work arrangements. Doing so, according to the Bloomberg Economics report, can help add $20 trillion to the global GDP by 2050. In fact, if India bridges its 58% gap between men and women in the workforce, it can expand its GDP by almost 1/3rd, or nearly $6 trillion, by 2050.

Rehmat Hussain Parkar, Dy GM – RBI Nagpur said RBI was established in 1935, is India’s central bank and regulatory body responsible for regulation of the Indian banking system. She advised the LEW, every year irrespective of whether man or woman entrepreneurs should hand-hold with the prospective start-ups, provide all types of collaborative support for a year and provide support from any financial institutions, teach marketing skills, technology, etc. this will inspire a lot to other start-ups to adopt such culture for others.

Anjani Kumar Srivastava, GM & Regional Incharge, Pune Region, SIDBI, in his address Swavalamban aims to spread entrepreneurship culture in the country. The main objectives of Mission Swavalamban are to turn youth from “Job seekers” to “Job creators” to restrict rural migration to urban areas and to promote sustainable livelihood opportunities. He said SIDBI’s role is to facilitate and strengthen credit flow to MSMEs and address both financial and developmental gaps in the MSME eco-system.

Kundatai Vijaykar, Trustee – Barrister Sheshrao Wankhede Trust in her speech said she was associated with VIALEW since inception and she appreciated the efforts, enthusiast to see the efforts of LEW for making this event a grand success.

Earlier, Poonam Lala, Chairperson of VIA LEW in her welcome speech said this being the Silver Jubilee year of the Udyojika Expo and our main motto of LEW is to provide a platform to lady entrepreneurs to come forward and display their products in Udyojika.

Suresh Agrawal, Convener of VIALEW shared the journey of Udyojika since its inception and faced lots of challenges by LEW during initial stages. He further said next year we will make our Udyojika event on a bigger level.

Vishal Agrawal, President – VIA said between 2010 and 2020, the number of working women in India dropped from 26% to 19%, according to a report by the World Bank. When the COVID-19 infections began to spread, this situation became even worse and now economists estimate that female employment will plummet to an alarming 9% by 2022. As flag bearers of entrepreneurship and industrialisation, we can’t afford to ignore this dire condition. He further said we must work hand-in-hand and provide a platform like this in a bigger way that will help to be self-sustained.

The program was conducted by Past Chairpersons of LEW – Neelam Bowade and Reeta Lanjewar, Rashmi Kulkarni, Secretary – VIA LEW proposed a formal vote of thanks.

Prominently present were Founder Chairperson – Sarala Kamdar; Advisory Committee – Sarita Pawar & Madhubala Singh; Past Chairpersons – Chitra Parate, Y Ramani, Anjali Gupta, Dr.Anita Rao & Shachi Mallick; Vice Chairpersons – Shikha Khare & Yogita Deshmukh; PRO – Poonam Gupta, Suresh Rathi, IPP – VIA, Ashish Doshi, Hon. Secretary – VIA, Girish Deodhar, CA Nitin Agrawal, Archana Goverdan, Santosh Rao More, AGM – SIDB, Priyaka Shende & all SIDBI team.

