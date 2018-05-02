    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 25th, 2021

    VNIT team develops special chullah for rural areas that reduce pollution, fuel consumption

    Nagpur: The Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) has developed environmental friendly chullahs for rural areas, which emit minimal pollution in comparison to traditional ones.

    Developed under the supervision of professor Vilas Kalamkar from the department of mechanical engineering, the three chullahs referred as biomass cook stoves would enable rural residents to cook cleanly with traditional fuels, while using less quantity and posing fewer health risks.

    The professor and his team including three PhD students have developed three models of this product, which can be used under different circumstances.

    The team included St Vincent Pallotti College and Engineering and Technology assistant professor M P Kshirsagar, Surat based SVINT teacher Rohan Pande and Suraj Ghiwe from VNIT.

    Kamlakar said thay would be sending their product for testing in tribal areas of Vidarbha area and seek feedback before finalising it for customers.


