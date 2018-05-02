Covid-19: Nagpur reports below 500 fresh cases for second consecutive day, around 10k active cases

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Tuesday reported 470 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases — below 500 cases for the second consecutive — and 25 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 1,981 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,52,341.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 246 were from rural areas and 213 cases from Nagpur city alone while 11 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, four were reported from Nagpur city, 11 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 10 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,72,011 while the number of deaths rose to 8,822.

In the day 1,981 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,52,341. Following which recovery rate has improved to 95.51%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 10,848 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



