VNIT student commits suicide in hostel after failing in exam

Nagpur: A 19-year-old BTech student of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself after failing in examination.

The deceased has been identified as Ganapuram Vyankata Suryanarayna, a native of Korba, Chhattisgarh.

According to police, Ganapuram had failed his first year examination, owing to which he was depressed since past few days. On Wednesday morning, he had talked to his friends and left for college hostel. When he didn’t come to class his friends dialled his cell phone but they did not get any response from Ganapuram.

Sensing something amiss, his friends alerted hostel security. Acting swiftly, the security personnel approached Ganapuram’s room. However, when he didn’t respond to the door bell, they broke open the door and discovered Ganapuram hanging to a ceiling fan.

The college administration then alerted Bajaj Nagar police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for autopsy.

Cops have launched investigation from all angles to ascertain exact reason Ganapuram taking the extreme step.