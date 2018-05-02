Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jul 18th, 2019

VNIT student commits suicide in hostel after failing in exam

Nagpur: A 19-year-old BTech student of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself after failing in examination.

The deceased has been identified as Ganapuram Vyankata Suryanarayna, a native of Korba, Chhattisgarh.

According to police, Ganapuram had failed his first year examination, owing to which he was depressed since past few days. On Wednesday morning, he had talked to his friends and left for college hostel. When he didn’t come to class his friends dialled his cell phone but they did not get any response from Ganapuram.

Sensing something amiss, his friends alerted hostel security. Acting swiftly, the security personnel approached Ganapuram’s room. However, when he didn’t respond to the door bell, they broke open the door and discovered Ganapuram hanging to a ceiling fan.

The college administration then alerted Bajaj Nagar police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for autopsy.

Cops have launched investigation from all angles to ascertain exact reason Ganapuram taking the extreme step.

Happening Nagpur
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
Nagpur Crime News
Man kills drunkard son in Hudkeshwar, surrenders to cops
Man kills drunkard son in Hudkeshwar, surrenders to cops
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Maharashtra News
रामटेक येथे दिवसाढवळ्या एक लाख रुपये असलेली पिशवी हिसकाऊन चोर पोबारा
रामटेक येथे दिवसाढवळ्या एक लाख रुपये असलेली पिशवी हिसकाऊन चोर पोबारा
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
Hindi News
गुरू-शिष्य के रिश्ते पर कालिख पोती
गुरू-शिष्य के रिश्ते पर कालिख पोती
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
Trending News
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Featured News
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
Trending In Nagpur
NMC focus to make Health Deptt Modernised-Mechanised: Kukreja
NMC focus to make Health Deptt Modernised-Mechanised: Kukreja
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Two conmen dupe trader of Rs 26 lakh in Tehsil by promising a loan
Two conmen dupe trader of Rs 26 lakh in Tehsil by promising a loan
VNIT student commits suicide in hostel after failing in exam
VNIT student commits suicide in hostel after failing in exam
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Conman who posed as MPCB official dupes job seekers of Rs 21.50 lakh
Conman who posed as MPCB official dupes job seekers of Rs 21.50 lakh
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
बच्चों के स्कुल बैग के ज्यादा वजन को लेकर आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया प्रदर्शन
बच्चों के स्कुल बैग के ज्यादा वजन को लेकर आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया प्रदर्शन
Man kidnaps 17-yr old girl, marries with her in Sakkardara
Man kidnaps 17-yr old girl, marries with her in Sakkardara
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145