VNIT Professor Dr. Shriram Shaligram Sonawane gets Dr. Ambedkar Engineers Award 

VNIT Associate professor Dr. Shriram Shaligram Sonawane received Dr. Ambedkar Engineer’s award from prestigious Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar National Association of Engineers [BANAE], INDIA on 27th September 2020 at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Sabhagruha , Urvela Coloney Nagpur. The Award conferred by the auspicious hands of BANAE President Er. P.S.Khobragade along with BANAE executive body, Er. Mahendra Raut, Er.Jayant Ingale, Er.Shilpa Ganvir, Er. Gopal Wasnik, Er.Sumit Meshram, Er.Nitesh Kambale, Er.Dhammanand Manwar, Er. Navneet Wadade, Er.Nilesh Nakhale and Er. Rahul Parulkar.. Every year this award is presented to Eminent personalities for their remarkable contribution to Engineering and technology. This year BANAE chosen Dr. Shriram Sonawane for this award for his proven teaching and research qualities. Being a faculty of Chemical Engineering, Dr. Shriram Sonawane is respected everywhere for his knowledge and wisdom. Dr. Shriram Sonawane is a reputed personality of the world with rich professional experience in different aspects of engineering research and development, teaching and supervising, planning and administration, institution building, international cooperation etc., Dr. Shriram Sonawane is recognized as eminent scientist, good researcher and bright academician having sound administrative acumen. He is a person of integrity, vision and foresight to lead any institute to new heights in qualitative as well as quantitative growth. Dr. Shriram Sonawane is presently an Associate professor in VNIT, Nagpur “A Institute of national importance” in India. He is already working on many research projects sponsored by Department of Science and Technology; National thermal power corporation limited (NTPC) Government of India. Dr. Sonawane is also working on many Intra-governmental projects like India-Tunisia, India-Russia, and many more. His emphasis on betterment of society through his research made his worthy for this award. Dr. Sonawane concerns about the role of science and technology in the service of the rural community. He always tried to cooperate with industries to solve technological problems faced by industry.

Through his work, he proved that nanotechnology can be used in day to day life to improve the efficiency of the various processes. He used carbon nanotubes and metal oxides as a nanoparticle and mixed them in water and other liquids these novel fluids are called as nanofluids. These nanofluids enhance the thermal property of the liquid. These liquids can be used to increase the efficiency of the solar collectors, car radiators, boiling process in the industry, removal of the carbon dioxide and other harmful gases from the air and in the separation of the metals from the liquids. He also received a patent on the novel separation technique of metals from the liquid. He used these nanoparticles even for enhancing the strength of the material. These materials are thermally and mechanically more stable than the materials used in day to day life. He also developed the many strategies to improve the plastic property for environmental use. he also developed various methods to produce hydrogen energy from the waste.

With 15 year of Teaching Experience, at present, 7 students have completed their Ph.D. under Dr. Sonawane’s guidance and 2 more are working under his guidance. He has published more than 150 research papers in various reputed international journals and conferences, which are indexed with SCI and SCOPUS. 6 patents are on his credit till date. His areas of research are multi-dimensional: Chemical Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Polymers, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Nanotechnology, Nanofluids, Nano separations etc. His organizing capacity is superb, and he has organized many conferences in VNIT. He himself has participated in international conferences all over the world and has delivered lectures and invited talks. Dr. Shriram Sonawane is AICTE expert committee member of AICTE, New Delhi. This year Dr Sonawane was also nominated for The Prestigious “Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Award 2020”.





