VNIT, Paris-based institute sign MoU for educational, professional collaboration

Nagpur: With a view to develop aggressive industry-institute linkage, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) has signed an international Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with France’s CESI Graduate School of Engineering, Paris. This academic union will strengthen ties with Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL), Nagpur.

The institutes will create employable manpower. The team of the Graduate School of Engineering led by Jean Louis Allard (Director), David Failly (Regional Director) and Stefan Seiler (Director for International Programs) visited VNIT to discuss the modalities. The purpose of this Memorandum is to promote the potential for collaboration either in a bilateral way or as part of a wider collaborative network between CESI and VNIT.

Dr Yogesh Puri, Professor and Dr Dhananjay Jolhe, Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering Department are the coordinators for this MoU. From CESI France, Stephanie Loup Caestecker is working as a coordinator.

The two institutions shall establish mutually beneficial scientific, technological, educational and other relations based on the activities. They include provision of placement opportunities in specific research projects; exchanging students with credits transfer from CESI to VNIT and vice versa; exchange of academic staff members for the purpose of research, teaching or the presentation of special courses in their fields of specialisation; establishment of joint research programs; exchange of scientific and educational literature produced by either or both the parties, as well as the exchange of material on the most relevant and topical research undertaken by researchers of both institutions; organisation of conferences, seminars and symposia of mutual interest to the institutions; sharing of good practice, particularly related to pedagogical methods, links with industry and the development of new technologies in both countries concerned; exploring of possibilities regarding semester exchange, dual award, B Tech M Tech, MSc and PhD path, co-authoring papers, co-supervising of research students or similar.

Dr P.M. Padole, Director of VNIT said, “Initially, we will select five students from our total strength. The selection will be based on several factors. These students will be sent to France for a period of time. They will study there and come back to India. Similarly, students from France also will come to our institution. Students of both the countries will have special training at DRAL at Nagpur. The course will be designed in a manner so that we could be able to raise the employability factor among these students which is missing nowadays.”

The VNIT students will get their degrees from their parent institute as usual. This memorandum is initially signed for a period of five years. After two years, the Institutions will establish a qualitative assessment of their cooperation.

During this MoU signing event Dr Philipe Maurin, Amruta Datar and Mayeul Coulon from the French Consulate were present and they appreciated the initiative taken by VNIT and CESI University. David Failly, Regional Director; Loup Caestecker Stephannie, International Relations manager and Dr Mukesh Barange, Researcher from CESI were present and they discussed the activities of CESI University and its education system.

Henry Julien, Director of Dassault Skill Academy and Mayur Yaul from Dassault Aviation highlighted the importance of this Agreement and its mutual benefits. During this MoU signing event and subsequent meetings Dominique Gest (COO) and Prakash Lute (CEO) from DRAL Nagpur were also present. Dr Jolhe conducted the proceedings and Dr Puri proposed a vote of thanks.

