VIT Webinar Series -Yasin Sheikh

VIT has organized a webinar series , under which we are inviting eminent speakers from society to deliver live experts talk on current issues.

A Webinar of Yasin Sheikh , Former Director of Symbiosis Skills University , Pune was organized by Vidarbha Institute of Technology (VIT) Nagpur.

Topic of his delivery was “ Challenges in Employment and use of SEPA Concept for skilling and self Development for Freshers “

In his delivery very spectacular way He had had explained the present situation of students in society and gave tips to come out of this phase. According to him students themselves can change the present picture by their own capabilities and can fight with crises.

The audience was truly surprised by the magnum opus of literature of his speech as she described each aspect of topic very lucidly and impressively. He asks today’s youth to set your goal first and cope up with present scenario. He explains the over all impact of lock down on students life and allied activities. He also put focus on present job potential in field for freshers. He is a renowned orator of our region and frequently deliver his experts talk on various events . At the beginning Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Principal , introduce and welcome the guest for webinar. Dr. Yasin Sheikh is recipient of many credentials in his career . He is Renowned Academician Motivator , Speaker and Professional Trainer

He asks youths to don’t get confined your self in present sitution. He asks students to think out of the box for building their career. Now there is a days of cut throat competition , so every body has to accept it and act accordingly. He gives important tips to freshers to avoid disappointment in life. He says that there are lot many fields where you can frame your future and career. . Each one should assume himself /herself strong and competent to face any challenge.

Dr.Sanjay Uttarwar Principal VIT had also shared his firm views about challenges in front of freshers. . He asks audience to take every thing positively and approach with optimistic thoughts to each problem of life. He is a renowned Motivational speaker of our region and frequently appear on TV Channels to deliver his experts talk on various topics. He quotes examples of some successful persons in field. .



HODs, Staff and students were on line in majority for said webinar. Eminent personalities from the field was also present for said webinar.

Session conclude with a cheerful talk . Prof. Nilesh Gole express his gratitude towards speaker for sparing valuable time and guiding our students and propose vote of thanks.

Jitesh N. Maheshwari (Chairman, VIT), extend his best wishes ” Dr. Pooja Maheshwari (Secretary, VIT) along with Dr. G.S. Natrajan (Director, VIT) and Dr. Sanjay S Uttarwar also appreciate the work of organizing committee.