Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jun 25th, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    CBSE cancels exams scheduled from July 1-15: Centre to SC

    The Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel the Class X and XII examinations scheduled from July 1-15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they would be conducted later.

    A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was apprised by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that a scheme has been formulated to assess the performance of class XII students on the basis of their performance in last examinations.

    The top court was also informed that the students will have the liberty to opt either for the examinations, to be conducted later, or go with the assessment process based on past performance.

    The court was hearing pleas seeking scrapping of remaining exams of Class XII scheduled from July 1-15 in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

    Trending In Nagpur
    आरटीआई में ‘ श्वानों को लेकर पूछे गए सवालों के जवाब नहीं है मनपा के पास ‘
    आरटीआई में ‘ श्वानों को लेकर पूछे गए सवालों के जवाब नहीं है मनपा के पास ‘
    VIT Webinar Series -Yasin Sheikh
    VIT Webinar Series -Yasin Sheikh
    वीडियो : एसबीआय इम्प्लाॅईज क्रेडिट को. ऑप सोसायटी नहीं लौटा रही है कर्मचारियों के करोडो रुपए
    वीडियो : एसबीआय इम्प्लाॅईज क्रेडिट को. ऑप सोसायटी नहीं लौटा रही है कर्मचारियों के करोडो रुपए
    #पारडी १, पारडी २ व भांडेवाडी जलकुंभांचा पाणीपुरवठा सोमवार १५ जून रोजी राहणार बाधित
    #पारडी १, पारडी २ व भांडेवाडी जलकुंभांचा पाणीपुरवठा सोमवार १५ जून रोजी राहणार बाधित
    वीडियो : एसबीआय इम्प्लाॅईज क्रेडिट को. ऑप . सोसायटीमध्ये अडकले शेकडो सभासद ठेवीधारकांचे पैसे
    वीडियो : एसबीआय इम्प्लाॅईज क्रेडिट को. ऑप . सोसायटीमध्ये अडकले शेकडो सभासद ठेवीधारकांचे पैसे
    गरीबों के लिए वरदान साबित हो रही है ‘ दीनदयाल थाली ‘
    गरीबों के लिए वरदान साबित हो रही है ‘ दीनदयाल थाली ‘
    FDA Nagpur seizes betel nuts worth Rs 1.1 crore found to be substandard
    FDA Nagpur seizes betel nuts worth Rs 1.1 crore found to be substandard
    Bombay HC grants interim interim protection from arrest in attempt to murder and atrocities case
    Bombay HC grants interim interim protection from arrest in attempt to murder and atrocities case
    Nagpur Corona Update: 39 new patients, corona infected number jumps to 1365
    Nagpur Corona Update: 39 new patients, corona infected number jumps to 1365
    नागपुर में 39 नए मरीज, कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 1365
    नागपुर में 39 नए मरीज, कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 1365
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0