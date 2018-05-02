VIT Webinar Series -Dr. Sumant Tekade

VIT has organized a webinar series , under which we are inviting eminent speakers from society to deliver live experts talk on current issues.

A Webinar of Dr. Sumant Tekade , Renowned Motivator and Corporate Trainer was organized by Vidarbha Institute of Technology (VIT) Nagpur.

Topic of his delivery was “Fighting Spirit of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ,Motivation to Students in Covid 19 Period. ”

In his delivery very spectacular way He had had explained the present situation of students in colleges and gave tips to make effective use of available resources. According to him students themselves can change the present picture by their own capabilities and can do excellent work with the help of firm planning.. .

The audience was truly surprised by the magnum opus of literature of his speech as she described each aspect of topic very lucidly and impressively. He asks today’s students to set your goal first and work hard to cope up with present scenario. He explains the over all impact of lock down on students life and allied activities. He also put focus on present scenario of students habits. .

He is a renowned Motivator of our region and frequently deliver his experts talk on various events . At the beginning Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Principal , introduce and welcome the guest for webinar. Dr. Sumant Tekade who is recipient of many credentials in his career .

He was a Management faculty. Now he is corporate Trainer, Motivator and works for many MNCs. He has done his doctoral program in Management . He is having very vast experience of academics and has worked on prestigious position in college. He coincide various incidences from the life of Shivaji Maharaj with present situations , and narrate that how effectively he find out solution from all problems and hurdles which came in his path of Swarajya. Very lucidly he describe various tactics used by Shivaji Maharaj to defeat his enemy.

He asks students not get confined themselves to routine pattern of life. . . He asks students to think out of the box for prosperity in their career. He explain various good qualities of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ask students to inculcate it within them. .

Dr.Sanjay Uttarwar Principal VIT had also shared his firm views about challenges in front of Students.. . He asks audience and students to take every thing positively and approach with optimistic thoughts to each hurdle of life. He is a renowned Motivational speaker of our region and frequently appear on TV Channels to deliver his experts talk on various topics. He also quotes examples from the life of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj about his bravery.

HODs and Staff were on line in majority for said webinar. Eminent personalities, Principals , Professors from the field was also present for said webinar.

Session conclude with a cheerful talk . Prof. Nilesh Bodne express his gratitude towards speaker for sparing valuable time and guiding our students and propose vote of thanks.

Jitesh N. Maheshwari (Chairman, VIT), extend his best wishes ” Dr. Pooja Maheshwari (Secretary, VIT) along with Dr. G.S. Natrajan (Director, VIT) and Dr. Sanjay S Uttarwar also appreciate the work of organizing committee.