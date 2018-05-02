Persons arrested for abetting suicide granted bail by High court

Nagpur– Justice Avinash Gharote directed release of Gulab Chavhan on regular bail. He was prosecuted for the alleged offence punishable under Section 306 r/w Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code registered with Police Station, Dhamangaon Badhe vide crime no. 73/2020 upon the complaint of one complainant namely Jankiram Chavan and accordingly the applicant came to be arrested on 30-04-2020 and produced before the Learned J.M.F.C, Motalla and the applicant was taken into M.C.R on the same day.

The recitals of the F.I.R. lodged by one Jankiram Ramlal Chavan i.e. the brother of deceased Raju Ramlal Chavan reveal that on 18-3-2020 at about 8.00 a.m., on account of subscription amount of Rs.500/-, the applicant/accused Gulab Chavan and his son Akash raised quarrel and beaten the deceased with slaps and fist blows. The applicant/accused Gulab Chavan insulted the deceased by saying "Zutta, Beiman". On the same day at about 7.00 p.m. in the evening, the applicant/accused again raised quarrel with the deceased and dragged him to their house.

Due to frequent beatings, the deceased felt insulted and therefore, he consumed poison at about 8.00 p.m. and died. The applicant/accused handled the deceased after consumption of poison and there are allegations against him of destroying the poisonous medicine bottle.

It was submitted that, considering the allegations made in the FIR, it was a mere case of quarrel between two persons and no offence is made out attracting ingredients of sec 306 of IPC.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Gulab.