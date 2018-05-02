VIT Webinar Series : Dr. Mrunalini Fadnavis

A Webinar of Dr. Mrunalini Fadnavis , Vice-Chancellor, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar

Solapur University, Solapur was organized by Vidarbha Institute of Technology (VIT) Nagpur.

Topic of her delivery was “ Impact of Covid 19, on Higher Eduction ”

In her delivery, very spectacular way She had explained the present situation of education sector and gave tips to make effective use of available resources. According to her teachers themselves can change the present picture by their own capabilities and can do excellent work with the help of smart practices.

The audience was truly surprised by the magnum opus of literature of his speech as she described each aspect of topic very lucidly and impressively.. She explains the over all impact of lock down on Education Sector and allied activities. She also put focus on present scenario of present education Pattern. . She is a renowned Academician having 34 years of experience . At the beginning Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Principal , introduce and welcome the guest for webinar. Dr. Mrunalini Fadanvis is recipient of many credentials in her career .

She was Member of various committees fromed by state Govt nd UGC. She is having very vast experience of academics and has worked on prestigious position in college. She has published 270 research papers and published 19 books uptill now. Worked on various committees formed by State Govt and UGC for various tasks. She is NAAC assessor too. In addition this all , she is artist and does very good paintings. Exibitions of which are arranged in various cities.

She discusses the probable opportunities in post graduation sector and stress that there should be change in exiting pattern of education . She suggest varies new areas where post graduation can play remarkable role for society. She also insists that our Sanskrit language my give guide lines to frame new system. She also focused on rural and agricultural sector where there are tremendous opportunities are available. During this COVID 19 period agricultural sector has gained importance. She also insist that post graduate students should opt for on line projects where they can do remarkable work and it will help them in their career.

She also focused on Entrepreneurial sector which can give boost to Industrial field. She also share about Agro tourism and opportunities in that field. She quote examples of Japan, Punjab , Gujrath where these concepts are working nicely. She also focused onIT sector and explain how it plays crucial role in China. She says that Employability and skill development courses shoud be started. While elaborating various issues , she says that todays teacher has to play very important role . They should guide students for multidisciplinary research. At the end of his webinar, Question answer session was there, where Dr. Fadanvis gave answers to queries asked by audience.

Dr.Sanjay Uttarwar Principal VIT had also shared his firm views about challenges in front of Education Sector. He asks audience to take every thing positively and approach with optimistic thoughts to each hurdle of life. He is a renowned Motivational speaker of our region and frequently appear on TV Channels to deliver his experts talk on various topics. He also share some thoughts about threats and opportunities in education sector. He also suggest some changes in present patter of post graduation putting thrust on field oriented on line work.

HODs and Staff were on line in majority for said webinar. Eminent personalities, Principals , Professors from the field was also present for said webinar.

Session conclude with a cheerful talk . Prof. Nilesh Bodne express his gratitude towards speaker for sparing valuable time and guiding our students and propose vote of thanks.

Jitesh N. Maheshwari (Chairman, VIT), extend his best wishes ” Dr. Pooja Maheshwari (Secretary, VIT) along with Dr. G.S. Natrajan (Director, VIT) and Dr. Sanjay S Uttarwar also appreciate the work of organizing committee.