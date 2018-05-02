VIT Webinar Series -Dr. G K Awari

VIT has organized a webinar series , under which we are inviting eminent speakers from society to deliver live experts talk on current issues.

A Webinar of Dr. G K Awari , HOD Dept of Automobile Engineering, Govt Polytechnic Nagpur was organized by Vidarbha Institute of Technology (VIT) Nagpur.

Topic of his delivery was “Avenues for Online Academic Activities and its Effective Use “

In his delivery very spectacular way He had had explained the present situation of teaching Learning process in colleges and gave tips to make effective use of available techniques. According to him teachers themselves can change the present picture by their own capabilities and can do excellent work with the help of teaching aids.

The audience was truly surprised by the magnum opus of literature of his speech as she described each aspect of topic very lucidly and impressively. He asks today’s teacher to set your goal first for effective teaching and cope up with present scenario. He explains the over all impact of lock down on students life and allied activities. He also put focus on present scenario of teaching learning process.He is a renowned academician of our region and frequently deliver his experts talk on various events .

At the beginning Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Principal , introduce and welcome the guest for webinar. Dr. G K Awari is recipient of many credentials in his career . He is Renowned Academician and researcher . He is having very vast experience of academics and has worked on various positions in prestigious colleges.

He asks teachers to don’t get confined themselves self to ckalk and duster method. . He asks teachers to think out of the box for prosperity in their career. He explain various Online methods of teaching with the help of PPT and elaborate effective use of it to face present challenge of situation. He says that 70 percent teaching work can be done effectively by these methods. For practicals only students may called to laboratory for performing practicals.