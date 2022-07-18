VIT organized an Industrial visit in Mihan sez

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Vidarbha Institute of Technology had organized an Industrial visit of the students of Computer Science Engineering and Electronics & Communication engineering in collaboration with Infocepts in Mihan sez (MIHAN). Total 46 students along with faculty members had participated in this program. The event was coordinated by Prof.Vashali Agrey, Prof.Rita Bhawalkar, Prof.Hemant Kadamdhad.

I would like to thank Principal Dr.S.B. Deshpande &Hon.Mr.J.N.Maheshwari Chairman VIT for great support and guidance. I also want to thank Prof Shivanshu Gupta TPO VIT College for their support to make this event successful.

The purpose of visit is to give an opportunity to the students to learn more about the organization, systems, and performance and to learn something new. Industrial visit survey provides the students with “dynamic” real time feedback that is very useful in the program learning outcomes process. It enables educational institutions to build close ties with industrial experts and also to achieve the learning outcomes to students.

