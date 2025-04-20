Visually Impaired Woman Now Works in Nagpur DM’s Office

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a powerful story of resilience and determination, a visually impaired woman who was abandoned as a baby in a trash bin at Jalgaon railway station has now secured a government job in the Nagpur District Magistrate’s office.

Mala Papalkar, now in her mid-20s, was found as an infant in a dustbin near the railway station and was taken in by a local orphanage. Despite being blind from birth, Mala never let her disability define her future. With support from the orphanage and access to education tailored for visually impaired students, she steadily progressed in her studies.

Gold Rate 19 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,800 /- Gold 22 KT 89,100 /- Silver / Kg - 96,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Her hard work bore fruit when she successfully cleared the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination, earning a position as a revenue assistant in the Nagpur collectorate.

Officials in the DM’s office have praised her dedication and quiet determination. “She is efficient, sincere, and has adapted quickly to her responsibilities,” said a senior official.

Mala’s journey from abandonment to civil service is a testament to what determination and support can achieve, and her story is inspiring people across Maharashtra and beyond.

Advertisement