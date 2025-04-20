Couple Killed in Accident, Children Injured After Graduation Ceremony

Advertisement



Nagpur (Kondhali): A celebratory trip turned into an unimaginable tragedy when a couple from Bhandara district died in a road accident while returning from their daughter’s graduation ceremony. Their son and younger daughter were seriously injured in the mishap that occurred around 4 PM on Sunday near a BP fuel station on Amravati Road.

The deceased have been identified as Bharat Suraj Bhoyar (61) and Laxmi Bhoyar (56), residents of Lakhni in Bhandara. Their son Shailesh (30) and younger daughter Sushmita (2) sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur.

The family had travelled to Mozari in Amravati district to attend the convocation ceremony of their daughter Mamta, who had just graduated with a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree. After the event, the Bhoyars were en route to their home in Lakhni when the Wagon R (MH-31/CR-0201) overturned multiple times and landed in a roadside ditch after the driver, Shailesh, reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Passers-by, including Sanjay Gaikwad, an ambulance driver from Vasantrao Deshmukh Pratisthan, quickly responded to the accident. With the help of Kondhali Police, all four passengers were extricated from the wreck and rushed to a nearby Primary Health Centre. However, doctors declared the Bhoyar couple dead on arrival. The two injured siblings were immediately referred to GMCH for advanced care.

In a heartbreaking twist, it was revealed that Shailesh’s wedding was scheduled for April 27. The tragic loss has cast a dark shadow over what was meant to be a week of celebration for the Bhoyar family.

