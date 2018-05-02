“ Vision is necessary to recognize opportunities in life ” Dr. S S Uttarwar

Keeping to its tradition of past 10 years the much awaited Annual Social Gathering of Vidarbha Institute of Technology SPARSH-2020 was inaugurated on Monday 14th February 2020 by the hand of Chief guest Dr.Ram Nibudey , Joint Director of DTE Nagpur, with a great zeal, excitement and frolicsome atmosphere.

The dignitaries lead by the Chief Guest Dr.Ram Nibudey the Joint Director of DTE Nagpur, Guest of Honor Dr.G.S.Natrajan Director VIT, Dr.Sanjay Uttarwar Principal VIT, Prof.Nilesh Bodne Vice Principal & Prof.Kasim Ali Saiyed Gathering Incharge and Miss Aamera Sheikh Gathering Secretary Sparsh 2020.

The program began with the Principal Dr.Sanjay Uttarwar welcoming the esteemed gathering and emphasized on the importance of extracurricular activities in a student life by saying that “I believe extra-curricular input for students in addition to classroom learning is essential for the all round holistic development”.

In his lucid delivery he shares the mantra for successful life and explain importance of vision. . He quotes many incidences of his college life. Today’s student are getting all sort of information on a single click. That’s why students must be cautious and care full about their career building.

Dr.Ram Nibudey Jt Director DTE however acknowledges the students about the importance of Ethics in the life that one should behave properly in all circumstances of life and how they can achieve the success by adopting a polite behavior. He incorporates various real stories of successful people of society in his speech which was highly appreciated by the crowd of students of Engineering & Polytechnic.

Mr.Jitesh.N.Maheshwari (Chairman,VIT), said, “Over the year we saw some good some bad things, but we not just survived but we excelled. Today we are here to celebrate the annual day and new opportunities it will bring. This demands hard work and we are ready for it”. Dr.Pooja Maheshwari (Secretary, VIT) along with Dr.G.S.Natrajan (Director, VIT) and Dr.Sanjay.S.Uttarwar had appreciated the efforts taken by the team VIT throughout the year.