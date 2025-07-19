Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Wins ‘Pride of Planet 2025’; Shashi Tharoor Honoured at Inspiration Fest

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Silver Jubilee Inspiration Fest of Dr. Pachlore Foundation and Maestro Multiversity sparkled with vibrant “Rainbow Reasons” of celebration, bringing together impactful initiatives in health, education, law, environment, and community service under one grand week-long festival of Enthusiastic Edutainment.

Among the key highlights of the Inspiration Week were:

Sevanjali Health Camp

Panache Education & Guidance Seminars

H.E.L.P. Conclave (Health, Education, Law, and Politics)

Rally to Valley (an environmental awareness drive)

Muskaan – Mouth Myth Care & Cure Initiative

Sehat Sports Session for Senior Citizens

However, the Showstopper of the entire fest was the grand felicitation ceremony where two of India’s most iconic figures were honoured:

Padma Bhushan Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, creator of the Mohan Veena and Grammy Award winner, was conferred with the International ‘Pride of Planet’ Award 2025 for his groundbreaking contribution to Indian classical music and global cultural diplomacy.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor, distinguished author, orator, former international diplomat, and Member of Parliament, was honoured with the prestigious Silver Jubilee Inspiration Idol, celebrating his legacy of intellectual brilliance and eloquent public service.

“The Inspiration Fest is an elite expression of euphoria, celebrating excellence across disciplines,” said Dr. Vikramsingh Pachlore, Chancellor of Maestro Multiversity and Founder of Dr. Pachlore Foundation.

A Legacy of Social Impact and Global Recognition

Established as a torchbearer in social, cultural, rural, medical, and educational development, Dr. Pachlore Foundation is a trusted name in Central India. Its impactful interventions in farmer suicides, malnutrition, child rights, women empowerment, and rural health have received both mass and elite appreciation.

The ‘Pride of Planet’ Award, instituted by the Foundation, is one of the most respected international honours recognizing individuals for their extraordinary contributions across diverse fields – from science, education, and culture to peace, literature, and humanitarian service.

Past recipients include:

Madame Justyna Krukowska (Poland)

Dr. Devisingh Shekhawat & Former President Smt. Pratibha Patil

Padmashri Dr. Mohan Agashe

Renowned actor Irrfan Khan

Lyricist Rahat Indori

Singer Usha Uthup

Actor Amol Palekar

And many more.

The Legends Honoured

Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, the pioneer behind the Mohan Veena, has seamlessly fused Indian classical traditions with Western instrumentation. A direct disciple of Pt. Ravi Shankar, Bhatt has carried forward the rich legacy that dates back to Tansen and Swami Haridas. With 14 additional strings, the Mohan Veena stands as a symbol of innovation and devotion. A Grammy-winning global performer, Bhatt has become a cultural ambassador for India, captivating audiences worldwide with his unique blend of precision and soul.

“He truly lives up to his name Vishwa meaning ‘world’ and Mohan meaning ‘charmer’a world charmer indeed,” stated one of the organizers.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor, known for his commanding oratory, literary brilliance, and global diplomacy, straddles multiple spheres with ease. As a thought leader, his contribution to India’s intellectual and political landscape is profound and inspirational.

A Fest of Heart, Mind & Soul

Titled “Rendezvous with Maestro”, the grand event featuring Tharoor’s linguistic brilliance and Bhatt’s musical mastery promises to quench the intellectual thirst of the heart, mind, and soul.

“From Tharoor’s Lingua-Rap to Bhatt’s Mohan-Veena Tap the evening will be a celebration of wisdom, harmony, and culture,” the organizers added.

Eminent Dignitaries Laud the Fest

Philanthropist Sudha Murthy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, social leader Kamaltai Gawai, and medical leaders including Dr. Ranade, Dr. Agashe, Dr. Apte, and Dr. Deshmukh extended their admiration and blessings for the Foundation’s impactful journey.

“Touching lives, transforming humanity the odyssey of Dr. Pachlore Foundation continues to inspire,” said Dr. Sanjivani, Medical Director of the Foundation.

