Inmate attacks fellow prisoner in Nagpur Jail, bites private parts in savage assault

Nagpur: Violence continues to plague the high-security Nagpur Central Jail, where yet another gruesome clash between inmates shocked authorities on Wednesday. In a disturbing incident, an undertrial prisoner brutally assaulted a fellow inmate, biting his private parts and leaving him seriously injured.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm inside the main circular barrack of the prison. According to sources, undertrial prisoner Shubham Thakur was asleep when another inmate, Krushna Ramesh Tiwari, deliberately created a loud noise to wake him. Angered by the disturbance, Shubham reportedly slapped Tiwari, triggering a heated verbal exchange that quickly escalated into a physical brawl.

In a shocking display of brutality, Tiwari crossed all bounds of inhumanity during the fight, sinking his teeth into Shubham’s genitals and causing grievous injuries. Shubham’s screams of agony alerted prison guard Vinod Kachade, who rushed to the scene and intervened, separating the two.

The injured inmate was immediately taken to the prison hospital for emergency treatment. Meanwhile, Dhantoli Police have registered a case against Krushna Tiwari, and further investigation is underway.

This incident once again highlights the deteriorating discipline and lack of effective control inside Nagpur Central Jail, raising serious concerns over the safety of inmates.