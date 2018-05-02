Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Sep 21st, 2020

    Virendra Kukreja tests COVID-19 positive again

    Nagpur: Recovery from COVID19 is no guarantee that there will be no re-infection. Virendra Kukreja, Chairman of Health Committee of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), has tested positive for COVID-19 once again, after recovering from previous infection.

    Kukreja himself disclosed this through a tweet on Sunday. Previously, he had tested positive on August 8. Later on, he quarantined himself. Then, none of his family members tested positive.

    After 15 days since the first infection, he underwent tests and had tested negative for COVID19. Later on, he continued with his public life. However, on Saturday and Sunday, he developed fever. He also faced some difficulty in breathing.

    When the test was conducted, he tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive almost 25 days after recovering from the previous infection

    Trending In Nagpur
    HC releases Police officer accused of outraging modesty on interim anticipatory bail
    HC releases Police officer accused of outraging modesty on interim anticipatory bail
    संतापाच्या भरात सोडले घर, गाठले रेल्वे स्थानक
    संतापाच्या भरात सोडले घर, गाठले रेल्वे स्थानक
    National webinar on “Lockdown Opening and Chemical Industrial Disasters” organized
    National webinar on “Lockdown Opening and Chemical Industrial Disasters” organized
    NDA :शिवसेना सह २२ साल में २९ पार्टियों ने छोड़ा साथ
    NDA :शिवसेना सह २२ साल में २९ पार्टियों ने छोड़ा साथ
    केवळ १५ दिवसात कोळशाच्या १७ हजार वाघिणी
    केवळ १५ दिवसात कोळशाच्या १७ हजार वाघिणी
    IndianOil launch Check & Fill Campaign for customers in Nagpur
    IndianOil launch Check & Fill Campaign for customers in Nagpur
    Virendra Kukreja tests COVID-19 positive again
    Virendra Kukreja tests COVID-19 positive again
    नागपुरात मान्सून पुन्हा सक्रिय, ४७.९ मिमी पाऊस
    नागपुरात मान्सून पुन्हा सक्रिय, ४७.९ मिमी पाऊस
    Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series “ Journey of Struggle and story of Success
    Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series “ Journey of Struggle and story of Success
    Covid-19: Nagpur death toll crosses 2K marks, recovery rate climbs to 80.86%
    Covid-19: Nagpur death toll crosses 2K marks, recovery rate climbs to 80.86%
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145