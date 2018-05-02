Virendra Kukreja tests COVID-19 positive again

Nagpur: Recovery from COVID19 is no guarantee that there will be no re-infection. Virendra Kukreja, Chairman of Health Committee of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), has tested positive for COVID-19 once again, after recovering from previous infection.

Kukreja himself disclosed this through a tweet on Sunday. Previously, he had tested positive on August 8. Later on, he quarantined himself. Then, none of his family members tested positive.

After 15 days since the first infection, he underwent tests and had tested negative for COVID19. Later on, he continued with his public life. However, on Saturday and Sunday, he developed fever. He also faced some difficulty in breathing.

When the test was conducted, he tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive almost 25 days after recovering from the previous infection