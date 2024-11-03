Viral Sunroof Stunt Lands Nagpur Contractor in Trouble – Here’s What Happened!

Advertisement

Nagpur: A reckless display of arrogance proved costly for a municipal contractor as a video capturing him flaunting a bottle from his car’s sunroof on Wardha Road went viral, prompting swift action from the traffic police. The video, which shows a man holding a beer-like bottle and later tossing it towards the road divider, quickly circulated across social media.

Upon seeing the footage, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Archit Chandak directed Sonegaon traffic police to take immediate action. Officers soon identified the car, a luxury vehicle registered as MH 31 FR-2986, and brought it into custody.

The person behind the stunt was identified as a contractor for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Sources reveal that this wasn’t the first offense associated with the vehicle; there were already five pending traffic fines totaling around ₹10,000. Adding the recent ₹2,000 fine for the latest incident, the total penalties amounted to between ₹10,000 and ₹12,000.

Today’s Rate Saturday 02 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 78,900 /- Gold 22 KT 73,400 /- Silver / Kg 95,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Under the supervision of Traffic Inspector Suhas Ghodke, the police seized the car, now held at the Sonegaon traffic police station for further investigation. Authorities are looking into the contractor’s previous offenses and are expected to enforce stricter measures to discourage such reckless behavior.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nagpur Today News (@nagpur_today)