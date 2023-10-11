Violent clash erupts in Nagpur Central Jail, inmate stabbed

Nagpur: In a shocking turn of events, a violent altercation unfolded within the confines of Nagpur Central Jail, resulting in a jail inmate being stabbed during the clash. The incident transpired shortly after three inmates were reprimanded by senior jail officials for their ongoing quarrel.

The accused have been identified as Azhar, also known as Roshan or Mauzar Khan Abdul Hameed Khan, and his brother Fardin Khan Abdul Hameed Khan. Both are residents of Nagpur and are currently detained in the jail in connection with an arms act case.

The target of the attack was Noor Alam Abdul Ansari (27), a resident of Yashodhara Nagar, who had been detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS Act) just last month.

According to a police official close to the matter, tensions between Fardin Khan and Noor Alam had been escalating, culminating in a heated exchange of words on Saturday. Subsequently, jail officials cautioned the two inmates about the potential consequences of their actions. In an attempt to defuse the situation, they were even relocated to separate barracks.

However, despite these measures, on Sunday, the duo once again found themselves embroiled in a verbal and physical altercation. Azhar Khan, the brother of Fardin, then viciously attacked Noor Alam. The altercation quickly escalated, resulting in Noor Alam being stabbed during the clash.

Medical personnel within the jail were promptly summoned, and Noor Alam was rushed to the jail’s infirmary. His condition is currently reported as stable, and he is receiving appropriate medical attention.

An offence under relevant Sections was registered with Dhantoli Police Station. further investigation is on.

