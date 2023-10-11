GMCH’s Cancer Hospital project gets green light as 191 trees to be felled for construction in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Garden Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation has granted permission for the felling of 191 trees to facilitate the construction of the proposed cancer hospital at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). This decision comes with the condition of planting 6,500 saplings in return.

The proposed medical cancer hospital project, which had been stalled for over a decade despite receiving approval, received a fresh impetus when Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted the bhoomipujan ceremony for the construction work.

The project, costing over 514 crore, is a key highlight in the Platinum Jubilee year celebrations of GMCH. The construction, slated to be carried out on a 22,570 square meter plot within the TB ward premises, involves the removal of 191 trees.

GMCH administration submitted a formal request to the Garden Department for tree removal, emphasizing that there was no alternative plot available for the crucial project.

In response, the Garden Department has imposed the condition of planting and nurturing 6,500 saplings over a seven-year period. The responsibility for this green initiative has been entrusted to a designated agency.

Furthermore, the Forest Department conducted a thorough evaluation of the trees in question, adding an additional layer of environmental consideration to the project. This marks a concerted effort to balance healthcare infrastructure development with ecological preservation.

The move signifies a significant step forward for the long-awaited cancer hospital project, promising to address critical healthcare needs while also reaffirming the commitment to environmental conservation.

