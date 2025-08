Advertisement



Nagpur: Chetan Shahu and Aarav Shahu, students of Vinayalaya Convent School Jaripatka, Nagpur, won gold medal and bronze medal respectively in Sub-Junior District Fencing Tournament organized by Nagpur Fencing Association at Divisional Sports Complex Mankapur, Nagpur.

Headmistress Sr. Nirmala felicitated the students. Assistant Headmistress Sr. Ranjita, sports teachers Clement Cruze and Seema Patil were also present on the occasion.