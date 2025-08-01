Three more teachers arrested in Shalarth ID scam, total 14 accused held so far

Advertisement



Nagpur: Shalarth ID scam continues to unravel newer names as on Thursday, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Nagpur City Police rounded up three more teachers bringing the total number of accused to 14.

The trio were appointed through creation of bogus IDs allegedly on part of the officials of the Education Department. Means the appointment of these teachers was illegal, since no proper procedure was followed. The arrested individuals, identified as Satish Pawar (34), Pragya Mule (38), and Bhumika Nakhate (39), are teachers employed at Vidya Bhushan High School, Manewada, and Adarsh Primary School, Borgaon, Nagpur.

While Pawar joined service in August 2023, Pradnya and Bhumika were in service from June 2024. The trio is alleged to have defrauded the State exchequer to the tune of Rs 25 lakh, as the salaries they received so far in view of Government norms and pay structure. The scam was initiated in the office of Deputy Director, Education, Nagpur Region. Signature of an officer who had passed away was digitally scanned and affixed on appointment orders of these beneficiaries, the probe has revealed.

So far, 14 accused, including Government officials from Education Department, retired as well as serving, Head Masters, have been placed behind bars. The probe continues to unravel more mess as cops sift through voluminous record to connect the dots.

The case, registered at the Cyber police station, stems from a complaint by Ravindra Patil, junior administrative officer at the Deputy Director of Education office, Nagpur division. The accused allegedly exploited the online Shalarth system to generate fake IDs, enabling fraudulent salary payments to fictitious education and non-teaching staff, defrauding the govt of substantial funds.

Despite knowing their appointments were illegitimate, the accused continued to exploit the system. The investigation has already led to the arrest of key figures, including a Divisional Deputy Director of Education, three education office clerks, two school principals, and two school directors.