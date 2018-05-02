Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Feb 5th, 2020

    Villagers access specialist care through CLaW’s health camp

    CLaW (Conservation Lenses and Wildlife) had recently organized a Medical Camp in Shivni, Tadoba as a part of CLaW Arrogya. CLaW has been organizing ‘Spread the Warmth campaign’ since past couple of years to distribute warm clothes for the beat guards, guides and gypsy drivers in winter. This year the campaign was kicked off by Randeep Hooda and successfully completed in Sariska, Bandipur, Sundarban and many tiger reserves of Central India.

    On the heels of the same, this medical camp was conducted to help the villagers and locals get access to specialist care and guidance on their health issues.

    Doctors from various faculties contributed their time and expertise for the same. The various faculties included Opthalmology, Gynecology, Medicine, Surgery, Neurologist and Paediatrics. Free medicines were distributed which were contributed from pharmaceutical fraternity of Chandrapur.

    The Forest Department of Tadoba under Mr. Tupe provided huge support in the smooth functioning of the camp. They even helped ferry the patients in faraway areas. The camp was a huge success with more than 500 people attending the camp and getting treated. At the end of the camp a workshop for basic life support ‘COLS’ was conducted for the guards and forest staff. Also First Aid Kits were given.

