Vikas Dubey encounter: Injured cops stable

The condition of three police personnel, injured in an encounter with the Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey, is now stable, said Dr RB Kamal, Principal, LLR Hospital, Kanpur on Friday.

“The condition of the three injured police personnel is now stable; bullets brushed by them. Vikas Dubey had three bullet injuries on the chest and one on his arm,” said Dr Kamal while speaking to reporters.

The fourth police personnel, however, sustained minor injuries.

Earlier today, four policemen were injured in the encounter with Vikas Dubey.

“Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter with the police today. Four police personnel have also been injured,” IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal said.