Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jul 10th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Vikas Dubey encounter: Injured cops stable

    The condition of three police personnel, injured in an encounter with the Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey, is now stable, said Dr RB Kamal, Principal, LLR Hospital, Kanpur on Friday.

    “The condition of the three injured police personnel is now stable; bullets brushed by them. Vikas Dubey had three bullet injuries on the chest and one on his arm,” said Dr Kamal while speaking to reporters.

    The fourth police personnel, however, sustained minor injuries.

    Earlier today, four policemen were injured in the encounter with Vikas Dubey.

    “Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter with the police today. Four police personnel have also been injured,” IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal said.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Prohibitory order on fake social media posts ended on June 8
    Prohibitory order on fake social media posts ended on June 8
    नागपुर के व्यवसायी जितेंद्र बेलानी को अमेरिका में तीन साल के जेल
    नागपुर के व्यवसायी जितेंद्र बेलानी को अमेरिका में तीन साल के जेल
    132 inmates of Nagpur jail test positive for coronavirus
    132 inmates of Nagpur jail test positive for coronavirus
    Nagpur records 73 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,954
    Nagpur records 73 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,954
    आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांच्या गैरकारभाराची चौकशी करा!
    आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांच्या गैरकारभाराची चौकशी करा!
    आदित्य ठाकरे मनपा आयुक्तांची केली प्रशंसा
    आदित्य ठाकरे मनपा आयुक्तांची केली प्रशंसा
    आंबेडकर के घर हुई तोड़फोड़ के विरोध में राष्ट्रीय जनसुराज्य पार्टी ने किया विरोध
    आंबेडकर के घर हुई तोड़फोड़ के विरोध में राष्ट्रीय जनसुराज्य पार्टी ने किया विरोध
    अब यात्रियों को कोविड प्रतिबंधक गियर्स एवं बेड रोल वेंडिंग कियोस्क की सुविधा मिलेगी
    अब यात्रियों को कोविड प्रतिबंधक गियर्स एवं बेड रोल वेंडिंग कियोस्क की सुविधा मिलेगी
    सराहनीय कदम : संजली लड्डा ने BROWNIES बेचकर की ओल्डएज होम की मदद
    सराहनीय कदम : संजली लड्डा ने BROWNIES बेचकर की ओल्डएज होम की मदद
    कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जंगलों की खाक छान रहे लोग
    कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जंगलों की खाक छान रहे लोग
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0