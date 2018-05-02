Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Feb 3rd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Videos show no insult to tricolour on R-Day: Sena


    The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said video recordings of the flag incident at Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day do not show anything insulting to the Tricolour.

    “Making a hue and cry about an incident which did not happen is also an insult of the national flag,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said. The comments in the Marathi publication came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country was saddened by the “insult” to the Tricolour on the Republic Day.

    “The video recordings that have surfaced do not show anything that is insulting to the Tricolour which was flying with pride on the Red Fort,” the editorial said. The honour of the national flag is honour of the country, it said. But is the political storm, being raised over the January 26 incident when a group of farmers entered the Red Fort, right?” the Sena wondered. “The question is why should the prime minister feel sad about something that hasn’t happened, and why should the ruling party (BJP) make such a hue and cry about it,” it said.

