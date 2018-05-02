Former adult film star tweets support for farmers

After international popstar Rihanna shared her views on Indian farmers’ protest in New Delhi against the new farm laws, former adult film star Mia Khalifa too showed her support and dropped a tweet, reacting to the ongoing protest.

She tweeted, “Paid actors,’ huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest.”

We await Kangana Ranaut’s reaction.

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg has come out in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders against the Centre’s new agri laws. “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” she tweeted.

Thunberg tweeted soon after singer Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre’s crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.