Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Feb 3rd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Former adult film star tweets support for farmers

    After international popstar Rihanna shared her views on Indian farmers’ protest in New Delhi against the new farm laws, former adult film star Mia Khalifa too showed her support and dropped a tweet, reacting to the ongoing protest.

    She tweeted, “Paid actors,’ huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest.”

    We await Kangana Ranaut’s reaction.

    Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg has come out in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders against the Centre’s new agri laws. “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” she tweeted.

    Thunberg tweeted soon after singer Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre’s crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

    Trending In Nagpur
    मनपाच्या विद्यार्थिनी अंतरिक्षात झेप घेण्यास सज्ज
    मनपाच्या विद्यार्थिनी अंतरिक्षात झेप घेण्यास सज्ज
    नागरिकांच्या तक्रारींसह संवादही व्हावा : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    नागरिकांच्या तक्रारींसह संवादही व्हावा : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    वंदे मातरम् हेल्थ पोस्टसाठी टाटा ट्रस्टने सहकार्य करावे : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    वंदे मातरम् हेल्थ पोस्टसाठी टाटा ट्रस्टने सहकार्य करावे : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    उत्तम गलवा कंपनीत गरम राख अंगावर उडाल्यामुळे 38 कामगार जखमी
    उत्तम गलवा कंपनीत गरम राख अंगावर उडाल्यामुळे 38 कामगार जखमी
    शरजील उस्मानीवर गुन्हा दाखल करा – भाजयुमोची मागणी ; शहरातील विविध पोलीस ठाण्यांमध्ये तक्रारी दाखल.
    शरजील उस्मानीवर गुन्हा दाखल करा – भाजयुमोची मागणी ; शहरातील विविध पोलीस ठाण्यांमध्ये तक्रारी दाखल.
    COVID-19: Nagpur reports 211 fresh cases, seven deaths
    COVID-19: Nagpur reports 211 fresh cases, seven deaths
    फ्रंटलाईन वर्कर्सच्या लसीकरणास आज पासून सुरूवात
    फ्रंटलाईन वर्कर्सच्या लसीकरणास आज पासून सुरूवात
    मनपा उद्यानात ‘मॉर्निंग वॉक’साठी कोणताही शुल्क नाही !
    मनपा उद्यानात ‘मॉर्निंग वॉक’साठी कोणताही शुल्क नाही !
    Video: Major fire at Ambazari Bio-diversity Park in Nagpur
    Video: Major fire at Ambazari Bio-diversity Park in Nagpur
    Maharashtra: Colleges and Universities to reopen from Feb 15
    Maharashtra: Colleges and Universities to reopen from Feb 15
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145