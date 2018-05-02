    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Mar 31st, 2021

    Video:Manish Shriwas Murder-Goon Ranjit Safelkar in PCR till April 7

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District Court on Wednesday remanded notorious goon Ranjit Safelkar to Police Custody Remand (PCR) till Apil 7, in Manish Shriwas murder case. Earlier, the cops had brought handcuffed Safelkar, barefooted to the District Court in full public view.

    Safelkar, involved in murder case of architect Eknath Nimgade and goon Manish Shrivas, was finally arrested by Nagpur Police on Tuesday.

    It may be mentioned that in last fortnight, the CP addressed two press conferences claiming to have solved murder mysteries of Eknath Nimgade and Manish Shrivas. In both the murder cases, Safelkar was the prime accused, the CP had said.


