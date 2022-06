Video: Zone 1 cops launch crackdown Saojis allowing liquor to costumers

Advertisement

Nagpur: Cracking down on Saojis and eateries allowing to consume liquor to its patrons, Zone 1 Police led by Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani conduced raids on Saturday night.

Cops conducted raids at Swagat Hotel, under Hingna Police Station, Jagdish Saoji, Samadhan Saoji and Corner House, under Bajajnagar Police Station and rounded up both hotel owners for allowing liquor and costumers for drinking sans permit.

Watch video here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement