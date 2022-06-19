In Pics: Rain fails to dampen Nagpur City Police’s ‘Cyclothon’ to promote women’s safety, traffic discipline

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Sunday rains failed to dampen spirits of Nagpurians as hundreds of participants peddled at “Cyclothon” event organised by Nagpur Police, to promote issues like ‘Women’s Safety’, ‘Traffic Discipline’ and ‘Making Nagpur, a Cycling City’.

Despite rain, the event emerged to be one of the biggest cycle rallies so far. It was a great day for cycling enthusiasts. Around 12 kilometers long stretch was covered during Cyclothon.

The event — Cyclothon — was flagged off from Shivaji Stadium, Police Head Quarter, Old Katol Naka, Takli, Nagpur.

