Video: Youths flashing swords rob Royal Bar owner in Jaripatka

Nagpur: Jaripatka police have launched a manhunt of a group of youths who barged into Royal Bar, located near old Jaripatka bus-stop, with swords and robbed the owner of Rs 7,000 on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, complainant, Shreyas Sanjay Patil (24), a resident of Mankapur owns the bar. On Tuesday night, complainant’s father Sanjay, along with other bar staff were present in the bar when at around 10:45 pm, a group of youths armed with swords stormed into the bar and started ransacking the premises. The accused threatened staff and the owner and robbed them of cash Rs 7,000 kept in the counter.

https://youtu.be/ZJaoxPUGC8Y

Following the complaint of owner Patil, Jaripatka cops have registered an offence under Section 392,34 read with Sub-Section of Indian Arms Act of the IPC and launched the manhunt of the accused.