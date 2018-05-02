Video: Youths heckle, manhandle NDS team in Budhhwari area over lockdown

Nagpur: The city NDS team on Wednesday faced tough time at Bharat Mata Chowk in Budhwari area after few people clashed with the team, manhandled them before hurling abuses at them.

According to sources, the NDS team were enforcing lockdown in the Budhwari vicinity since the morning. However, when thet had asked couple of neighbourhood people to stay back at home. They reportedly picked up quarrel with them. Soon many antisocial elements joined them. The Covidiots then heckled, manhandled and also hurled abuses at the team.

Watch video here: