Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Mar 25th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Fresh MHA guidelines on lockdown exemption

    The home ministry on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines covering additional people and services who will be exempted from the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    In the new guidelines, the ministry said Reserve Bank of India and RBI-regulated financial markets, pay and accounts officers and field officers of the Comptroller and Auditor General, petroleum products and supply chain and forest staff are exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

    Those people handling cargo operations in airports and railway stations, coal mining activities, officers and staff of resident commissioners based in Delhi and customs clearance at ports, airports and land borders are also exempted.

    Forest offices staff and workers required to operate and maintain zoo, nurseries, wildlife, fire fighting in forests, watering plantations, patrolling and their necessary transport movement, social welfare department staff for operations of homes for children, disabled, senior citizens, destitute women, widows, observation homes and pensions service are also exempted, the guidelines said.

    Happening Nagpur
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Nagpur Crime News
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    केंद्र सरकार देशातील 80 कोटी जनतेला धान्य पुरवणार
    केंद्र सरकार देशातील 80 कोटी जनतेला धान्य पुरवणार
    कुली, ऑटोचालकांसह कामगार संकटात
    कुली, ऑटोचालकांसह कामगार संकटात
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: कोरोना से बचाव , सैनिटाइज छिड़काव
    गोंदिया: कोरोना से बचाव , सैनिटाइज छिड़काव
    घर पर रहें- सुरक्षित रहें : गोंदिया कलेक्टर ने आम जनता के नाम वीडियो मैसेज जारी किया
    घर पर रहें- सुरक्षित रहें : गोंदिया कलेक्टर ने आम जनता के नाम वीडियो मैसेज जारी किया
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No new cases, all 4 stable
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No new cases, all 4 stable
    Maharashtra tally 112, five more test positive
    Maharashtra tally 112, five more test positive
    Featured News
    Uddhav: Stay home, listen to your ‘home’ minister
    Uddhav: Stay home, listen to your ‘home’ minister
    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration
    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration
    Trending In Nagpur
    Video: Youths heckle, manhandle NDS team in Budhhwari area over lockdown
    Video: Youths heckle, manhandle NDS team in Budhhwari area over lockdown
    Nagpur’s Covid-19 cases same and stable!
    Nagpur’s Covid-19 cases same and stable!
    कुली, ऑटोचालकांसह कामगार संकटात
    कुली, ऑटोचालकांसह कामगार संकटात
    अंडी-चिकनच्या सेवनामुळे कोरोनाचा प्रादुर्भाव नाही
    अंडी-चिकनच्या सेवनामुळे कोरोनाचा प्रादुर्भाव नाही
    नागपुरात २६ पासून ‘कोरोना’ सर्व्हे
    नागपुरात २६ पासून ‘कोरोना’ सर्व्हे
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No new cases, all 4 stable
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No new cases, all 4 stable
    Nagpur : कोरोना विषाणू संदर्भ:: माहिती : 25/3/20
    Nagpur : कोरोना विषाणू संदर्भ:: माहिती : 25/3/20
    नागपूर शहराच्या कायदा,सुव्यवस्थेचा आणि परिस्थितीची पालकमंत्र्यांनी केली पाहणी
    नागपूर शहराच्या कायदा,सुव्यवस्थेचा आणि परिस्थितीची पालकमंत्र्यांनी केली पाहणी
    लॉकडाऊन’ दरम्यान रस्त्यावरील लोकांना ‘बेघर निवाऱ्या’चा आसरा
    लॉकडाऊन’ दरम्यान रस्त्यावरील लोकांना ‘बेघर निवाऱ्या’चा आसरा
    केवल ताली बजाने से काम नहीं होगा, मेडिकल पेशेवरों के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल हो: आईएमए प्रमुख
    केवल ताली बजाने से काम नहीं होगा, मेडिकल पेशेवरों के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल हो: आईएमए प्रमुख
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145