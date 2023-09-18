Video: Yashodhara Nagar Police Nagpur nab two with 26.9 grams of MD in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a successful operation, the Yashodhara Nagar Police in Nagpur have apprehended two individuals involved in trafficking the controlled substance Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MD) worth Rs 2.78 lakh.

The suspects have been identified as Shoaib Khan, wald Jafar Khan, and Salim Shah wald Ayub Shah. Acting on undisclosed intelligence, the police executed the operation resulting in the seizure of 26.9 grams of the illicit substance.

Additionally, accompanying the illicit drugs were a mobile phone, a two-wheeler, and various other items, further indicating the scope of the operation.

The combined value of the seized items amounts to an estimated ₹2,78,300, underlining the financial implications of the apprehension.

