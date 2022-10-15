Video: Workshop conducted by BJP Mahila Morcha Prez Ajmera to promote vocal for local

Nagpur: In what can be termed as a perfect example of women empowerment and going ‘vocal for local,’ BJP Mahila Morcha president Kirtida Ajmera held a free workshop regarding how to sell your products online.

The workshop was held by area sales manager of e-retail giant Abhijit. Women entrepreneurs were identified across the city and helped under the ‘vocal for local’ program. The main focus of the initiative is to give the entrepreneurs a wider platform to sell their products to masses.

Ajmera, who took the initiative, went to 57 entrepreneurs in the span of 10 days and recorded their stories to reach out to people and uploaded it on the ‘Narendra Modi’ application. The workshop was conducted just ahead of the festive season to enhance the sales of the entrepreneurs and promote homegrown items.

