Buying a new phone this Diwali? Beware! Do not get trapped in mobile offers

Nagpur: Are Diwali offers everywhere making you go insane? The electronics shops, especially mobile phone dealers, are offering hefty discounts on handsets to increase their sales. But BEWARE!

Do not tend to fall into the traps of the mobile dealers and save yourself this festive season. In case you’re looking to buy a new smartphone this Diwali, be smart, and closely look at the offers. Before you decide to invest in the smartphone, make sure that the phone supports the 5g network.

Advertisement

India’s wait for 5g is finally over. In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, launched 5G in select cities. The 5g launch was held at India Mobile Congress in New Delhi.

Reliance Jio Airtel had announced that it will launch 5G in eight cities from October 1 itself.

The 13 cities where 5G networks launched first include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

Modi while addressing the event had mentioned that in the year 2014, India had 25 crore internet connections and today the number stands at 85 crores. “Most of the internet users are coming up from the rural areas of the country and 5G will play a key role in how users new and old will benefit from the internet and its possibilities,” he said.

When will your smartphone support 5g network?

Tech bigwigs—Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics mentioned that it will upgrade software for their 5g-enabled phone in India by December. Apple said that it would push software upgrades to models like iPhone 14, 13, 12 and SE. It is to be believed that these models do not support a 5g network yet.

A spokesperson of Samsung, India said that it would start rolling out 5-g networks by mid-November.

Here’s the list of smartphones which will support Jio and Airtel 5g:

Realme 8s 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Narzo 30pro 5G, Realme X7 5G, Realme X7pro 5G, Realme 8 5G, Realme X50 Pro, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT ME, Realme GT NEO2, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme 9 SE, Realme GT2, Realme GT 2 pro, Realme GT NEO3, Realme Narzo 50 5G, Realme Narzo 50 pro, Realme 9i GT, Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme GT Neo 3T 150W.

Realme 8s 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Narzo 30pro 5G, Realme X7 5G, Realme X7pro 5G, Realme 8 5G, Realme X50 Pro, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT ME, Realme GT NEO2, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme 9 SE, Realme GT2, Realme GT 2 pro, Realme GT NEO3, Realme Narzo 50 5G, Realme Narzo 50 pro, Realme 9i GT, Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme GT Neo 3T 150W.

Oppo Reno5G Pro, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 pro, Oppo F19 Pro Plus, Oppo A53s, Oppo A74, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno7, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 pro, Oppo K10 5G, are part of the Oppo F21s Pro.

Vivo X50 Pro , Vivo V20 Pro , Vivo X60 Pro+ , Vivo X60 , Vivo X60 Pro , Vivo V21 5G , Vivo V21e , Vivo X70 Pro , Vivo X70 Pro+ , Vivo Y72 5G , Vivo V23 5G , Vivo V23 Pro 5G , Vivo V23e 5G , Vivo T1 5G, Vivo Y75 5G, Vivo T1 Pro, Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo V25, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo Y55 5G, Vivo Y55s 5G.

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 9R.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung A33 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M33, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2, Samsung Galaxy F42, Samsung Galaxy A52s, Samsung Galaxy M52, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Samsung Galaxy F23, Samsung Galaxy A73, Samsung Galaxy M42, Samsung Galaxy M53, Samsung Galaxy M13.

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Min, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2022, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement